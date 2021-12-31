Karnataka sees Omicron spike with 23 new cases in a day, tally in state now 66

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka witnessed a spike in Omicron cases on the last day of 2021, with 23 fresh cases being reported. This took the tally of cases of this COVID-19 variant to 66.

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said in a tweet, "23 new cases of Omicron confirmed in Karnataka today, of which 19 are international travellers from USA, Europe, Middle East and Africa."

Of these, four were children who have not received any COVID-19 vaccine, one person had received one dose of a vaccine, 12 persons had received both doses of vaccines, yet another person had received two doses along with a booster, two person were vaccinated but data on how many doses was not available, and the vaccination status of two other persons was not available at all.

ALSO READ: Passengers with Omicron from low-risk countries, domestic flights slip away from Bengaluru airport

The cases include: