Karnataka sees Omicron spike with 23 new cases in a day, tally in state now 66
Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said in a tweet, "23 new cases of Omicron confirmed in Karnataka today, of which 19 are international travellers from USA, Europe, Middle East and Africa"
BENGALURU: Karnataka witnessed a spike in Omicron cases on the last day of 2021, with 23 fresh cases being reported. This took the tally of cases of this COVID-19 variant to 66.
Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said in a tweet, "23 new cases of Omicron confirmed in Karnataka today, of which 19 are international travellers from USA, Europe, Middle East and Africa."
Of these, four were children who have not received any COVID-19 vaccine, one person had received one dose of a vaccine, 12 persons had received both doses of vaccines, yet another person had received two doses along with a booster, two person were vaccinated but data on how many doses was not available, and the vaccination status of two other persons was not available at all.
The cases include:
- a 15-year-old boy who flew from USA to Bengaluru, is currently isolated at a private hospital and has 18 primary contacts
- a 47-year-old man who flew from Nigeria to Bengaluru who was isolated, recovered and discharged with 18 primary contacts of which two are COVID-19 positive
- a 33-year-old man from Denmark isolated at a government hospital with 18 primary contacts
- a 25-year-old woman who flew from USA to Bengaluru, is at a private hospital with 18 primary contacts
- a 10-year-old girl who flew from South Africa to Bengaluru, is isolated at a government hospital with 18 primary contacts
- a 35-year-old woman from South Africa who flew to Bengaluru, is isolated at a government hospital with 18 primary contacts
- a 29-year-old man who came from USA to Bengaluru, is isolated at a private hospital with 18 primary contact;
- a 19-year-old male came from Dubai to Bengaluru who is at a private hospital with 18 primary contacts
- a 49-year-old man who travelled from Congo to Bengaluru, is at a private hospital with 18 primary contacts
- a 12-year-old girl who came from USA to Bengaluru, is at a government hospital with 18 primary contacts
- a 42-year-old woman who came from UAE to Bengaluru, is at a private hospital with 18 primary contacts of whom one is positive
- a 45-year-old man from USA who came to Bengaluru, is at a government hospital with 18 primary contacts
- a 2-year-old boy who came from Tanzania to Bengaluru, is at a private hospital with 18 primary contacts
- a 33-year-old woman who came from Tanzania to Bengaluru, is isolated at a private hospital in Bengaluru with 18 primary contacts
- a 10-year-old girl who came from Tanzania to Bengaluru, is at a private hospital with 18 primary contacts
- an 18-year-old man who travelled from UK to Bengaluru, has recovered and had 18 primary contacts
- a 22-year-old man who came from Dubai to Bengaluru, is isolated at a private facility with 18 primary contacts
- a 25-year-old man who came from USA to Bengaluru, is isolated at a governemnt facility with 18 primary contacts
- a 33-year-old man who came from USA to Bengaluru, is isolated at a governemnt facility with 18 primary contacts
- a 12-year-old girl who is a primary contact of a traveller from Nigeria (patient o. 45), is isolated at a private facility and has eight primary contacts
- a 45-year-old woman whose travel history is being ascertained, has been isolated at a government facility with five primary contacts
- a 28-year-old man whose travel history is being ascertained, gave samples at Bengaluru, proceeded to Andhra Pradesh, has been isolated there and has five primary contacts
- and lastly, a 25-year-old man whose travel history is being ascertained and is isolated in Bihar