Karnataka stories from 2021 that changed lives

In yet another Covid year, TNIE strived to lend a voice to the voiceless. Looking back, here’s a list of some of the stories that had a lasting impact on the lives of many

Salaries on time (Nov)

TNIE had reported a delay in payment of salaries to employees at the dialysis unit of the Udupi district government hospital in Udupi. The report had highlighted how patients would be inconvenienced if the dialysis centre stops functioning. After TNIE published the report, activists held a protest and the government released grants and salaries were paid.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras sans pharmacists (Oct)

After TNIE carried a story ‘Jan Aushadi Kendras sell drugs without in-store pharmacist, Pharmacists’ association complains’ on Karnataka State Registered Pharmacists’ Organisation alleging that kendras were selling drugs in the absence of registered pharmacists, state Drug Controller Bhagoji Khanapure ordered an inquiry. If irregularities are proved, action has to be taken as per the law and a report must be submitted, the order read.

Path to school made easy (Feb)

Students and teachers of government primary school in Vignana Nagar near KR Puram now need not jump over a compound wall to enter the premises. After TNIE highlighted their woes (Hop, skip and jump takes new meaning at this school), Revenue Department officials, led by Tahsildhar Ajith Rai, demolished a portion of the wall to provide easy access.

Finally, a toilet! (Aug)

TNIE carried a story highlighting the plight of a Class 7 girl because her family doesn’t have access to a toilet after her school was shut due to lockdown. Following the story ‘With no toilet, this school girl is stressed, malnourished’, Shivamogga Corporation Commissioner Chidananda Vatare sent an engineer to the spot. Mayor Sunitha Annappa took up the issue and the corporation is constructing a public toilet.

Skier receives funds to shape her dreams (Oct)

Kodagu girl Bhavani Thekkada Nanjunda received Rs 2 lakh from the state following a report published in TNIE. On October 25, TNIE had published a story highlighting her achievements in skiing. Bhavani had shared her dream of taking part in the Winter Olympics, but she said how there was a dearth of support. The print story went viral on Twitter. Sports Minister KC Narayana Gowda assured support for Bhavani. On December 2, she received a cheque from the state.

Ensuring minimum wages (Oct)

TNIE published a story ‘Paid less wages, allege MGNREGA workers’ about workers employed under MGNREGA at Kadoli, near Belagavi, being paid just `100 as against `289 per day fixed by government. The Lokayukta initiated suo motu proceedings by considering it ‘maladministration’. The DC and ZP CEO were directed to secure the details of the payments made under MGNREGA with reference to each panchayat located in the district with regard to the actual work executed, payments made and names and addresses of the workers.

A bus to reach their school (Sept)

After TNIE reported the hardship the children of Kokkaragundi village in Gadag district were facing with no means to reach their school, the North Western Karnataka Transport Corporation came to their rescue. TNIE highlighted the plight of the children who had to walk 5 km and cross two streams to reach their school.

An end to child labour (Aug)

Karnataka State Human Rights Commission on August 9 issued notices to the commissioners of the Labour Department and Social Welfare Department and the Ramanagara SP on the issue of deployment of children as labourers near Shettihalli railway station. The commission said it had initiated suo motu proceedings on August 4 based on the report in TNIE, ‘Contractor held for child labour’.

Saviour of water bodies (Oct)

Initiating suo motu proceedings based on TNIE report, ‘Oily discharge from Mangaluru refinery polluting water bodies’, the Lokayukta directed the authorities to take immediate steps to prevent Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd from discharging effluents into water bodies. TNIE report highlighted that MRPL discharged blackish oily water into a stormwater drain contaminating Thokur stream and the Phalguni.

A chance to write exam (Dec)

Not just KPSC aspirants in Kalaburagi who missed their exams due to late-running trains, but even those who missed them in Bengaluru, or anywhere else due to train-related issues, could appear for the KPSC re-exam on December 29. TNIE had highlighted the issue in a report. Nearly 200 students came to Bengaluru on two trains from Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur and Sedam, that reached Yeswanthpur and KSR railway stations late. Some of them had approached the commission the same day but got no response, and later contacted TNIE.

