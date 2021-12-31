STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

More curbs for Karnataka? Will take important decisions to counter Omicron, says Bommai

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said looking at cases in the days to come, health infrastructure such as beds, oxygen, medicines, ICU have to be put in place.

Published: 31st December 2021 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Amid spike in COVID-19 and Omicron variant cases in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the government will take certain "important decisions" in the days to come, and put in place necessary health infrastructure to deal with the situation that might arise.

"It is increasing across the country, the Centre has identified Karnataka also as one among the eight states. We have already taken certain precautions," Bommai said in response to a question on the increase in COVID-19 and Omicron cases in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, he said looking at cases in the days to come, health infrastructure such as beds, oxygen, medicines, ICU have to be put in place.

"In the days to come we will take certain important decisions," he added.

The central government on Thursday had said that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat are emerging as states and UTs of concern on the basis of weekly COVID-19 cases and positivity rate.

In the letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Jharkhand to be vigilant in view of the recent increase in domestic travel and various events such as marriages, festive celebrations, and vacations having either recently concluded or underway.

Witnessing a spike for the second consecutive day, Karnataka on Thursday reported 707 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,006,505 and the toll to 38,327.

Twenty-three more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, State's Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Friday.

This takes the State's tally to 66.

"Twenty-three new cases of Omicron confirmed in Karnataka today, of which 19 are international travellers from the USA, Europe, Middle-East and Africa," Sudhakar said in a tweet.

The country's first two such cases were detected in the State on December 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron Basavaraj Bommai Coronavirus COVID-19 Karnataka Lockdown Night Curfew
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp