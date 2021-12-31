When foot went into the mouth of Karnataka politicos

By Express News Service

Prominent public figures suffered ‘slip of the tongue’ syndrome, and more often than not, had to eat their words

BASAVARAJ BOMMAI

CM Bommai kicked up a row when coastal Karnataka was gripped by back-to-back incidents of ‘moral policing’. When reporters sought his reactions to BJP MLA Umanath Kotian escorting two of the accused from the police station, Bommai defended him, saying, “If sentiments are hurt, then reaction is bound to happen.” The statement came under severe attack, with many saying it is justification of moral policing.

KR RAMESH KUMAR

Senior Congress leader and former Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar stoked a controversy with his remark in the Assembly, “When rape is inevitable, one should lie down and enjoy it.’ He made this statement when MLAs were demanding more time to speak on flood devastation. His comments drew angry responses from his own party colleagues.

ARAGA JNANENDRA

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra put the onus on the Mysuru gangrape survivor when he said the complainant should not have gone to the deserted place. When opposition parties were demanding a probe, he said “rape has happened there (in Mysuru), but the Congress is trying to rape me”.

HAMSALEKHA

The music composer commented on Pejawar mutt late seer Vishvesha Theertha Swamiji, saying the latter had visited a Dalit’s house, “He sat there, but would he be able to eat if he were served chicken or lamb?’’

DR K SUDHAKAR

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, delivering a speech at Nimhans, stated that many modern women in India want to stay single, and even if they do get married, they don’t want to give birth, but prefer surrogacy.

NALIN KUMAR KATEEL

Karnataka BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel called former Congress president Rahul Gandhi a “drug addict” and “drug peddler” at a BJP event in Hubballi. Kateel also said that Rahul Gandhi should have been in jail, and even the KPCC president is out on bail.

KS ESHWARAPPA

The RDPR Minister said that in the past, when Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers tried to open a unit in Kerala, they were assaulted, and were advised to remain calm. Now, the situation has changed as their strength has gone up. “If someone attacks any BJP or RSS worker, we tell our workers to face them with the same stick,” he said.

TEJASVI SURYA

At a programme held at Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi, the Bengaluru South BJP MP had made a controversial statement on reconversion of “those who left the Hindu fold”. The MP had stated that “those people who have left their mother religion for various socio-political-economic reasons over the course of India’s history, those who have gone out of the Hindu fold must be brought back into the Hindu faith”. He had also stated that mutts and temples should have yearly targets on reconversions. After being criticised, he unconditionally withdrew his statements.

CHETAN AHIMSA

Actor Chetan’s tweet, “Brahminism is negation of the spirit of Liberty, Equality, Fraternity. We must uproot Brahminism...” had led to an FIR being filed against him. He had stated that Brahminism had killed the ideas of Basava and Buddha, and that Buddha had fought Brahminism.

UMESH KATTI

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti had drawn flak when he declared that families which own TVs and two-wheelers should surrender their BPL cards. This triggered a controversy, with the Opposition demanding an apology.

CT RAVI

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi, who was insistent about renaming Indira Canteen as ‘Annapoorneshwari Canteen’, invited controversy by stating, “Let Congress open Indira Canteen or Nehru Hookah Bar in its office...”