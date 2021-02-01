No-trust motion: Prathap Chandra Shetty may quit to avoid ending tenure with row

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Council Chairman Prathap Chandra Shetty might tender his resignation to save himself the embarrassment of facing another no-confidence motion, with the mandatory 14-day period expiring on Monday, sources in the Council said.

Once the no-confidence motion is taken up in the House, it may not be a pretty scene, with the BJP taking on Shetty. The chairman, who began his career as a legislator in the late 1970s, has over 40 years of experience and may not like to be ousted from his position. He has reportedly indicated to close aides that he may resign in the next couple of days, considering it is now out in the open that BJP has the support of JDS, and the two parties had voted together to elect the deputy chairman.

Political circles are abuzz with talk of fresh commotion in the Upper House, with BJP’s no-confidence notice period ending on February 1. Congress, which enjoyed a majority until the JDS switched sides, has 29 seats, against BJP with 31 seats and JDS with 13.

Shetty was elected with JDS support, and former deputy chairman Dharme Gowda (JDS) was also elected on the combined Congress-JDS strength. There is talk that BJP will seek to wrest control of the Upper House a third time, having made two unsuccessful attempts to unseat him with no-confidence notices.

With BJP preparing to launch another assault on Shetty, it remains to be seen how Congress counters the collective might of BJP and JDS. Political analysts say Shetty had averted a clash a few days earlier, when the contentious House panel headed by JDS MLC Marithibbe Gowda had tabled its report. Shetty did not allow a discussion on the subject, sidestepping any confrontation, which could be indicative of his mood on the no-trust move.