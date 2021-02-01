STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No-trust motion: Prathap Chandra Shetty may quit to avoid ending tenure with row

Once the no-confidence motion is taken up in the House, it may not be a pretty scene, with the BJP taking on Shetty.

Published: 01st February 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Prathap  Chandra Shetty

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Council Chairman Prathap Chandra Shetty might tender his resignation to save himself the embarrassment of facing another no-confidence motion, with the mandatory 14-day period expiring on Monday, sources in the Council said. 

Once the no-confidence motion is taken up in the House, it may not be a pretty scene, with the BJP taking on Shetty. The chairman, who began his career as a legislator in the late 1970s, has over 40 years of experience and may not like to be ousted from his position. He has reportedly indicated to close aides that he may resign in the next couple of days, considering it is now out in the open that BJP has the support of JDS, and the two parties had voted together to elect the deputy chairman.

 Political circles are abuzz with talk of fresh commotion in the Upper House, with BJP’s no-confidence notice period ending on February 1. Congress, which enjoyed a majority until the JDS switched sides, has 29 seats, against BJP with 31 seats and JDS with 13. 

Shetty was elected with JDS support, and former deputy chairman Dharme Gowda (JDS) was also elected on the combined Congress-JDS strength. There is talk that BJP will seek to wrest control of the Upper House a third time, having made two unsuccessful attempts to unseat him with no-confidence notices.

With BJP preparing to launch another assault on Shetty, it remains to be seen how Congress counters the collective might of BJP and JDS. Political analysts say Shetty had averted a clash a few days earlier, when the contentious House panel headed by JDS MLC Marithibbe Gowda had tabled its report. Shetty did not allow a discussion on the subject, sidestepping any confrontation, which could be indicative of his mood on the no-trust move.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prathap Chandra Shetty BJP Congress Council
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp