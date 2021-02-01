STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah meets striking Toyota unit workers 

Opposition leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday visited the Toyota Kirloskar Motors manufacturing unit at Bidadi to meet protesting workers. 

Published: 01st February 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah meets striking workers at the Toyota Kirloskar Motors manufacturing unit at Bidadi near Bengaluru on Sunday

Siddaramaiah meets striking workers at the Toyota Kirloskar Motors manufacturing unit at Bidadi near Bengaluru on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday visited the Toyota Kirloskar Motors manufacturing unit at Bidadi to meet protesting workers. Siddaramaiah was given a rousing welcome by the staff and their family members, who have been protesting for more than 80 days against the company management over increased work hours and alleged inhuman work conditions.

He sat with the protesters, listened to their woes and dialled Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar from the spot to request the government’s immediate intervention to solve the issue. “It is our State that has given land, water and electricity to Japan’s Toyota to start their manufacturing facility. It is wrong to impose Japan’s labour laws on employees here.

We don’t have any objection to a foreign company investing here. But it has to follow the laws of our land and treat its employees fairly,” he said after speaking to the protesters. Workers have alleged mistreatment and violation of labour laws at the manufacturing unit.  “It has been three months since the protest began. The State Government should have resolved it by now.

When the labour minister could not solve it, at least the Chief Minister should have called for a meeting. Ramanagara district in-charge minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan mediated a meeting between the company and its employees. He said the problem was solved after just 20 minutes of meeting. Then why are employees still protesting,” Siddaramaiah asked. He assured the protesting employees that he will take up the issue during the ongoing Assembly session.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Toyota Kirloskar Motors
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp