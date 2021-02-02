A balancing budget, say trade bodies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Most trade and industry bodies in Karnataka on Monday hailed the Union Budget and said it was a ‘balancing budget’ in the Covid-19 times.The Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) termed the Budget historic and MSME-friendly. “The Budget has come like a shot in the arm for MSMEs, with the Finance Minister announcing various measures to help the beleaguered small industry, such as doubling the allocation for MSMEs to Rs 15,700 crore from last year, boosting domestic manufacturing of MSME products by increasing customs duty on certain items,” KASSIA said in a statement.

KASSIA president K B Arasappa said many suggestions given by industry bodies like theirs were incorporated in the Union Budget.Perikal M Sundar, president, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), said the health sector has gained more prominence as expected and substantial allocation is made towards this. He said the common man has not been burdened with additional tax/ Covid cess.

He said a massive disinvestment plan of Rs.1.75 lakh crore and privatisation of port management and issue of infrastructure bonds along with hiking of foreign investment limit in the insurance sector to 74% are major reform processes. “The Budget is less encouraging for Karnataka but a good balancing act in these challenging times,” he added.

Israr Ahmed, Regional Chairman, FIEO Southern Region, said the Budget which focused on higher spending on healthcare expenditure, infrastructure development, creation of startup and MSME ecosystem with good ideas, if implemented properly, can become a major game changer for economic and employment growth.

T R Parasuraman, president, Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce, said local manufacturing and employment will get a boost with the increase in Customs Duty for iron and steel. The decision to privatise discoms (power distribution companies) will not only bring in cost competitiveness but can also help revamp power distribution companies, he added.