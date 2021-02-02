Agri infra cess lacks clarity, farmers upset

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: The announcement of agri infra cess on fuel prices has not gone down well with farmers and other stakeholders in the sector. Though experts say it will not impact petrol and diesel prices, citizens are not convinced. Farmers said the government is using their name in the budget, at a time when farmers and the government have locked horns over farm bills.

“The government is playing games by talking of agri infra cess. There is no clarity on the difference between agricultural sector and agricultural infrastructure. What benefit will we get and by when?” said a farmer from Kodagu.

Vasanth Rao, technical adviser at FKCCI, said if the government is talking of agri-infrastructure cess, it must also define what it will be used for. The government fails to understand that the cost of allied services will also increase, and impact only farmers to a large extent, he said.

Farmers and members of APMC yards explained that the government should set aside more money for agriculture instead. “Farmers no longer use bullock carts, they have tractors, IP sets (run on diesel) and bikes. So when fuel price rises, it impacts farmers. The rise in cost of solar panels will also impact them directly and green energy generation will take a beating,” said a farmer.

Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, APMC committee chairman, said it is not just petrol cess of Rs 2.5 and diesel cess of Rs 4 which has been levied, the government has also imposed agriculture infrastructure development cess on items like gold, silver, soyabean, crude palm oil, apples, peas, Kabuli chana, Bengal gram, masur and cotton. So the cost of all these commodities will also rise.

Others felt it will affect citizens. “The intention during the pandemic is good, but it will affect citizens. Instead, they should charge Rs 500 per vaccine and not raise the cost of daily use items,” they said.

Dr A Balaji Rao, president, Bengaluru Petroleum Dealers’ Association said: “It has been clarified to us that the cost of fuel will not rise, as other cess are being revised. Already fuel prices are high -- petrol is `89.21 and diesel is `81.10 per litre.”However, soon after the budget announcement, there was a rush at fuel stations. Gopal Reddy, vice-president, FKCCI, said rising fuel prices are the root cause of price rise across commodities.