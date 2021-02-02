STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Agri infra cess lacks clarity, farmers upset

 The announcement of agri infra cess on fuel prices has not gone down well with farmers and other stakeholders in the sector.

Published: 02nd February 2021 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The announcement of agri infra cess on fuel prices has not gone down well with farmers and other stakeholders in the sector. Though experts say it will not impact petrol and diesel prices, citizens are not convinced. Farmers said the government is using their name in the budget, at a time when farmers and the government have locked horns over farm bills.

“The government is playing games by talking of agri infra cess. There is no clarity on the difference between agricultural sector and agricultural infrastructure. What benefit will we get and by when?” said a farmer from Kodagu.

Vasanth Rao, technical adviser at FKCCI, said if the government is talking of agri-infrastructure cess, it must also define what it will be used for. The government fails to understand that the cost of allied services will also increase, and impact only farmers to a large extent, he said. 

Farmers and members of APMC yards explained that the government should set aside more money for agriculture instead. “Farmers no longer use bullock carts, they have tractors, IP sets (run on diesel) and bikes. So when fuel price rises, it impacts farmers. The rise in cost of solar panels will also impact them directly and green energy generation will take a beating,” said a farmer.

Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, APMC committee chairman, said it is not just petrol cess of Rs 2.5 and diesel cess of Rs 4 which has been levied, the government has also imposed agriculture infrastructure development cess on items like gold, silver, soyabean, crude palm oil, apples, peas, Kabuli chana, Bengal gram, masur and cotton. So the cost of all these commodities will also rise. 

Others felt it will affect citizens. “The intention during the pandemic is good, but it will affect citizens. Instead, they should charge Rs 500 per vaccine and not raise the cost of daily use items,” they said.

Dr A Balaji Rao, president, Bengaluru Petroleum Dealers’ Association said: “It has been clarified to us that the cost of fuel will not rise, as other cess are being revised. Already fuel prices are high -- petrol is `89.21 and diesel is `81.10 per litre.”However, soon after the budget announcement, there was a rush at fuel stations. Gopal Reddy, vice-president, FKCCI, said rising fuel prices are the root cause of price rise across commodities. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Union Budget 2021 Union budget
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp