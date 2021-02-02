STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Budget a catalyst to revive economy: Yediyurappa

Impossible to expect better budget in pandemic, says BSY calling it speed booster to spur growth

Published: 02nd February 2021

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa watches the coverage of the Union Budget in Bengaluru on Monday. He deemed the budget ‘pro-poor and pro-middle class’ | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hailing the Union Budget 2021-22 as a catalyst that can revive the sluggish economy, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa deemed it a “pro-poor and pro-middle class” budget. “I strongly believe that the budget will act as a speed booster to the economy which was badly hit due to Covid-19. It is impossible to expect a better budget amidst the pandemic,” said Yediyurappa, adding that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced necessary strategies for the revival of the economy and containment of the pandemic.

Even as the budget set aside very little for specific projects for Karnataka, even refusing to include most of the requests submitted in a pre-budget meeting, the BJP government in the State and its leaders were all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sitharaman. 

“Rs 14,778 crore has been announced for Bengaluru Metro. 58 km of new route can be constructed from this provision. This is the biggest gift to Karnataka from our own Finance Minister,” Yediyurappa said. The claim was reiterated by many leaders of the BJP, including Deputy Chief Ministers and ministers. The announcement, however, is that Central counterpart funding of Rs 14,778 crore would be released for the project.

“I welcome the allocation to the health sector to set up multispeciality hospitals in 602 districts across the country at Rs 64,000 crore. The poorest of the poor of this country are dependent on government hospitals. Rs 35,000 crore set aside for Covid vaccine is a wonderful decision. Seven new textile parks are a welcome move,” said Deputy CM Govind Karjol, listing his picks from the budget, adding that initiatives on housing for the poor will go a long way.

Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan, who had told TNIE that he was looking forward to priority allocation for the education sector, called the budget “truly solid” and “visionary”. “Higher education has received a big push. He assured that MSP to farmers will not stop, which is a strong and clear response to those spreading misinformation over farm laws,” he added.

