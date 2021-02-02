Karnataka HC raps state govt, says failure to implement law led to deaths of manual scavengers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that there is absolutely no compliance with the provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act in the state, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday gave one more opportunity to the state government to implement the series of directions issued by it in this regard.

Passing the order during the hearing of two separate public interest litigations filed by the All India Council of Trade Unions (AICTU) and High Court Legal Services Committee, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum directed the state government to submit the details of action taken in connection with the incident in which two manual scavengers suffocated to death in a manhole at Kalaburagi on January 28.

Going through the compliance report submitted by the state government in response to the interim directions issued on December 9, 2020, the court said it is only due to the failure to implement the Act that two persons lost their lives.

On December 9, 2020, the court had issued directions to place on record the details of the number of FIRs registered for violation of the Act, details on constitution of State Level Survey Committeees, data about the survey of insanitary latrines throughout the state and also about conversion or demolition of such structures etc.

It directed the state government to submit affidavits on its compliance with the said directions on or before January 30, 2021. Now, it has been extended till March 1, 2021.