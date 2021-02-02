STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka to continue with 50 per cent seating in cinema halls until February 28

The circular added that in order to avoid crowding in public areas, it is recommended that as far as possible events should be organized in virtual mode and in open areas with good ventilation

Published: 02nd February 2021 07:58 PM

COVID 19, Theatres, Movies

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has allowed full seating capacity in cinema halls from February 1 (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the number of COVID-19 cases on the decline in the state, the Karnataka government has issued fresh guidelines. Although the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has allowed full seating capacity in cinema halls from February 1, Karnataka has decided to continue with 50% seating until February 28.

The circular stated that though there has been a decline in cases, it is advisable not to let one's guard down and follow all the safety norms. Similar to the guidelines of the MoFHW, the state government announced that social and cultural events like marriages, birthday celebration, death ceremony, cremation or other such events shall be conducted in a way that maintains physical distancing and prevents the spread of COVID-19.

For open and closed areas, the limit is 3.25 sq. metres per person (1,000 sq. m. area should have a maximum of 376 persons, while a 500 sq. m. area should have a maximum of 158 persons) for these events, while a a maximum of 500 persons is allowed.

For offices and workplaces, wherever feasible, work from home may continue or otherwise full attendance is permissible and shift system shall continue.

For industries and commercial establishments, full attendance should continue with shifts in place and in shops, malls, multiplexes and entertainment parks, entry shall be regulated to avoid crowding inside.

Hotels and restaurants should not exceed full seating capacity. The same applies to Metro train services as well. Yoga centres and gyms will have to follow a rotation system to limit crowds.

For schools and educational institutions, separate SOPs are being issued periodically by the respective departments after consultation with the Department of Health and Family Welfare and for special events like elections and the Aero India show, specific guidelines will be issued by the respective departments in consultation with the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The circular added that in order to avoid crowding of people in public areas, it is recommended that as far as possible events should be organized in virtual mode and in open areas with good natural ventilation.

