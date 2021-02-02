‘Kids losing out on social skills’

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the government is yet to take a call on restarting regular classes for younger children, parents are worried that their wards aren’t getting enough social interaction with peers due to nearly a year of suspending schooling.“With no access to classes, my child has been affected psychologically and is feeling low and agitated. She was occupied on weekends with robotics and craft classes until December, when we did not pay the second installment of school fees. We have already paid 83% (Rs 1.1 lakh) of the fee, and our daughter continues to wonder why classes have stopped,” said Sharan, a parent.

Another parent, Vinod, said that with months of no interaction with other children, his son prefers staying at home now. “There is little reason for him to interact with new classmates now, which he would have done if he was in school,” says a worried Vinod.

Kusuma, another parent, noticed that the “technical glitch” on the school website was resolved once the entire fee was paid, and her son was back to attending classes online. Still, her son who is in grade 4, has been looking forward to attending regular offline classes. She says he is barely occupied with books and has social contact with just one school friend, that too, over the phone.