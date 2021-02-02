STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Nothing for farm sector in Budget: Ryot leaders

This is only intended to mislead people.  

Published: 02nd February 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

farming, cow, agriculture, bullock,

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leaders of various farmers’ associations in the State have expressed disappointment over the “lack of clarity” in the Union Budget proposals to help farmers.There is no clarity in the Budget on the Centre’s assurance of doubling farmers’ income or increasing Minimum Support Price (MSP), said Kuruburu Shantakumar, state president, Confederation of Farmers Association. Assurance to increase MSP and doubling farmers’ income are mere announcements that were also made earlier, he said, adding that Monday’s budget did not talk about waiver of interest on farm loans to help those in distress. 

“We have to wait and watch if the special agriculture cess announced in the budget helps farmers. However, repealing farm laws that are detrimental to farmers will be a big gift that the Union government can give to farmers,” Shantakumar added. 

Kodihalli Chandrashekar, who was at the forefront of the agitation against the new farm laws in the State, termed the budget “anti-farmer and anti-poor.”   There are no programmes specific to farmers and their welfare, he said, adding that farmers are demanding that the government pass a Bill  guaranteeing MSP to farmers.

 “When there will be no MSP, what is the point in making an announcement on allocating funds for MSP. This is only intended to mislead people. Let them not resort to such tactics ... instead have a legal framework to provide MSP as per the Swaminathan report,” he said. “Punjab government has brought an Act making it an offence to purchase agriculture produce below MSP. What is the Government of India’s stand on it? Let them also come up with such a law,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Budget Union Budget 2021 farm sector
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp