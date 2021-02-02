Nothing for farm sector in Budget: Ryot leaders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leaders of various farmers’ associations in the State have expressed disappointment over the “lack of clarity” in the Union Budget proposals to help farmers.There is no clarity in the Budget on the Centre’s assurance of doubling farmers’ income or increasing Minimum Support Price (MSP), said Kuruburu Shantakumar, state president, Confederation of Farmers Association. Assurance to increase MSP and doubling farmers’ income are mere announcements that were also made earlier, he said, adding that Monday’s budget did not talk about waiver of interest on farm loans to help those in distress.

“We have to wait and watch if the special agriculture cess announced in the budget helps farmers. However, repealing farm laws that are detrimental to farmers will be a big gift that the Union government can give to farmers,” Shantakumar added.

Kodihalli Chandrashekar, who was at the forefront of the agitation against the new farm laws in the State, termed the budget “anti-farmer and anti-poor.” There are no programmes specific to farmers and their welfare, he said, adding that farmers are demanding that the government pass a Bill guaranteeing MSP to farmers.

“When there will be no MSP, what is the point in making an announcement on allocating funds for MSP. This is only intended to mislead people. Let them not resort to such tactics ... instead have a legal framework to provide MSP as per the Swaminathan report,” he said. “Punjab government has brought an Act making it an offence to purchase agriculture produce below MSP. What is the Government of India’s stand on it? Let them also come up with such a law,” he added.