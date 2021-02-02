Release funds for repair of schools, Lokayukta tells CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious note of the grievances of the students studying in the Government Primary and Higher Primary Schools in the state, the Karnataka Lokayukta on Monday asked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is also the Finance Minister, to release necessary grants for repair of dilapidated school buildings and also to build new classrooms.

Giving an example of the pathetic state of schools in Ballari district due to non-release of funds where the officials had cited financial crisis due to the pandemic, Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty said, “I am satisfied that the children who are studying in schools which are in a dilapidated condition are facing injustice and undue hardship on account of the government’s failure to get the school buildings repaired periodically.”

Justice Shetty said, “Thereby, there is violation of fundamental right to education guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution and also seriously affects the right to life and liberty.”In the report submitted by the primary and secondary education department to the Lokayukta, it was pointed out that 1,807 school buildings in Ballari district are in dilapidated condition and require immediate repairs and 919 schools are required to be reconstructed but works could not be taken up for want of funds.

Noting that the state cannot avoid its constitutional obligation on the ground of financial inabilities, the Lokayukta observed that it was well known that only the children of poorer and weaker sections of the society go to government institutions. Therefore, the state is required to take all necessary steps for improving the school buildings, he said.

Appoint Upalokayukta expeditiously: HC to State

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to appoint an Upalokayukta as expeditiously as possible. A division bench of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice V Srishananda passed the order while disposing of a PIL filed by city-based advocate S Umapathi, seeking directions to the state government to initiate and finalise the process of appointment to the post of Upalokayukta.

The government advocate submitted that the state had appointed Justice B S Patil on November 20, 2019, and that it has initiated the process of appointment for the post of second Upalokyukta after it fell vacant on December 14, 2020. The appointment requires consultation with the Chief Justice of Karnataka, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, and Chairman of the Legislative Council, and therefore the government requested that some time be granted. The Court observed that the prayer was genuine, and disposed of the writ petition.

HC seeks report on status of cases pending under UAPA

Bengaluru: The High Court on Monday directed its Registrar General to obtain reports from sessions courts with regard to the status of cases under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act pending trial. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after hearing a PIL filed by city-based advocate A Vaseemuddin, seeking directions to establish more special courts to complete trials in a time-bound manner. In the report submitted to the court, the Registrar General stated that 56 cases under UAPA are pending in four courts in Bengaluru Urban district. Those cases may be transferred to a single court, instead of constituting an additional court.