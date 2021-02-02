Taxi fares to go up across Karnataka from Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The transport department on Monday increased taxi fares across the state. Minimum fare for non-AC taxis for the first 4 kilometre will be Rs 75, after which Rs 18 will be charged per kilometre. For AC taxis, the first 4 kilometre will cost Rs 100, after which Rs 24 per kilometre will be charged per kilometre.

Night charges will be 10% higher will be applicable from midnight to 6am. No waiting charge for

the first five minutes, after which Re 1 will be charged per minute. No charge for luggage up to 120kg, after which Rs 7 will be charged per 20kg.