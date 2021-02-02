STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Traffic disrupted as gas tanker topples on Mangaluru-Bangaluru highway, no leak

Published: 02nd February 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Vehicular traffic on Mangaluru-Bengaluru national highway was disrupted after a bullet tanker toppled and fell across the road at Soorikumeru near Mani on Tuesday early morning.

The bullet tanker was on its way to Bengaluru from Mangaluru when the driver lost control near a curve. The police who rushed to the spot diverted the vehicles to other roads.

The vehicles going from Mangaluru to Bengaluru are diverted via Kalladka and Vitla road while those coming from Bengaluru and Uppinangady are diverted via Mani, Budoli and Kabaka. Sources said there is no gas leak and efforts are on to move the tanker to the roadside in order to make way for the traffic. People living nearby are asked not to use fire.

Mangaluru-Bengaluru national highway tanker lorry road accident
