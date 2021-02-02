Will get report on Hoskote ruckus: Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government will obtain a report on the alleged violation of protocol at Hoskote, where Hoskote MLA Sharath Bachegowda was not invited to a state event, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.Hoskote Town Municipal Council Commissioner went ahead with a government event on Saturday without informing Bachegowda, leading to a ruckus between the followers of Bachegowda and Minister MTB Nagaraj that day.

Moving a privilege motion in the Legislative Assembly, Bachegowda said the commissioner had come to his house on the eve of the event. “I asked them why they didn’t inform me earlier, and told them to postpone the event. Despite my request, they went ahead. As per protocol, the local MLA has to preside. When my people questioned it, police resorted to lathicharge. Who is responsible for this?” he said.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in reply, said it was not the first time that legislators have been ignored. “... there was chaos between Sharath and Nagaraj’s followers. I will get the report from the Deputy Commissioner and SP of Bengaluru Rural and take action,” Bommai said. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri, and other MLAs expressed support to Bachegowda.