STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Will get report on Hoskote ruckus: Bommai

Moving a privilege motion in the Legislative Assembly, Bachegowda said the commissioner had come to his house on the eve of the event.

Published: 02nd February 2021 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 03:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government will obtain a report on the alleged violation of protocol at Hoskote, where Hoskote MLA Sharath Bachegowda was not invited to a state event, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.Hoskote Town Municipal Council Commissioner went ahead with a government event on Saturday without informing Bachegowda, leading to a ruckus between the followers of Bachegowda and Minister MTB Nagaraj that day.

Moving a privilege motion in the Legislative Assembly, Bachegowda said the commissioner had come to his house on the eve of the event. “I asked them why they didn’t inform me earlier, and told them to postpone the event. Despite my request, they went ahead. As per protocol, the local MLA has to preside. When my people questioned it, police resorted to lathicharge. Who is responsible for this?” he said.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in reply, said it was not the first time that legislators have been ignored. “... there was chaos between Sharath and Nagaraj’s followers. I will get the report from the Deputy Commissioner and SP of Bengaluru Rural and take action,” Bommai said. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri, and other MLAs expressed support to Bachegowda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sharath Bachegowda Hoskote Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp