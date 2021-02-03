CD row: High Court rejects plea by Yeddyurappa's political secretary NR Santosh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has rejected the petition filed by CM BS Yeddyurappa's political secretary NR Santosh seeking to quash the charge sheet filed against him in relation to a conspiracy hatched to kidnap NS Vinay, advisor to Rural Development Panchayatraj Minister KS Eshwarappa, over controversial CD row.

"I do not find any force in the contention of the counsel of the petitioner that the proceedings initiated against him has to be quashed and cannot be accepted the other contention of the accused that the trial judge has not applied his mind in issuing a summons", said Justice HP Sandesh, while dismissing the criminal petition filed by Santosh, who is accused No.1.

Santosh, who worked as the private secretary to Yeddyurappa when he was BJP state president, was charged with hatching a conspiracy with others to kidnap Vinay, who was the advisor of the then Opposition Leader in Legislative Council KS Eshwarappa. It was alleged that a kidnap attempt was made to snatch the CD, pen drive, laptop, and screenshot having chatted with Vinay, which was in his mobile phone.

Mahalakshmipuram Police in the city had registered an FIR in relation to the incident which happened on May 11, 2017. The complainant Vinay argued on his own that Chief Minister Yeddyurappa had written a letter to the investigating officer not to take any action against Santosh, who is a very influential person. There has been an attempt to interfere in the investigation, he argued.

Vinay also argued that the accused persons, at the instance of Santosh, made an attempt to kidnap him, but failed as the public came to his rescue. The number plate of the vehicle provided by the accused of the crime was also changed. The accused No 3, Prashanth, who was a rowdy-sheeter, had died in mysterious circumstances when the name of Santosh surfaced in this case. All these aspects must be dealt with in a full-fledged trial, he argued.