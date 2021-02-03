STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

CD row: High Court rejects plea by Yeddyurappa's political secretary NR Santosh

Santosh was seeking to quash the charge sheet filed against him in relation to the plot to kidnap NS Vinay, advisor to KS Eshwarappa, over the controversial CD row.

Published: 03rd February 2021 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

NR Santosh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has rejected the petition filed by CM BS Yeddyurappa's political secretary NR Santosh seeking to quash the charge sheet filed against him in relation to a conspiracy hatched to kidnap NS Vinay, advisor to Rural Development Panchayatraj Minister KS Eshwarappa, over controversial CD row.

"I do not find any force in the contention of the counsel of the petitioner that the proceedings initiated against him has to be quashed and cannot be accepted the other contention of the accused that the trial judge has not applied his mind in issuing a summons", said Justice HP Sandesh, while dismissing the criminal petition filed by Santosh, who is accused No.1.

Santosh, who worked as the private secretary to Yeddyurappa when he was BJP state president, was charged with hatching a conspiracy with others to kidnap Vinay, who was the advisor of the then Opposition Leader in Legislative Council KS Eshwarappa. It was alleged that a kidnap attempt was made to snatch the CD, pen drive, laptop, and screenshot having chatted with Vinay, which was in his mobile phone.

Mahalakshmipuram Police in the city had registered an FIR in relation to the incident which happened on May 11, 2017. The complainant Vinay argued on his own that Chief Minister Yeddyurappa had written a letter to the investigating officer not to take any action against Santosh, who is a very influential person. There has been an attempt to interfere in the investigation, he argued.

Vinay also argued that the accused persons, at the instance of Santosh, made an attempt to kidnap him, but failed as the public came to his rescue. The number plate of the vehicle provided by the accused of the crime was also changed. The accused No 3, Prashanth, who was a rowdy-sheeter, had died in mysterious circumstances when the name of Santosh surfaced in this case. All these aspects must be dealt with in a full-fledged trial, he argued.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NR Santosh CD row Karnataka High Court NS Vinay BS Yeddyurappa
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp