Dharwad reports zero Covid cases on Monday, positivity rate dips to 0.32 per cent

HUBBALLI: Dharwad district on Monday reported zero COVID-19 cases for the first time after the pandemic hit these parts of Karnataka.



The district had reported the first positive case in the month of March 2020 and cases began to rise since then. From the month of May, the district has continuously reported multiple positive cases every day, during its peak in the months of September and October the district had reported more than 300 fresh cases on a single day. After nine months, the district reported zero new cases.



As of February 1, the district has 49 active cases in that, 20 asymptomatic infected are in home isolation and the remaining 29 people with mild and severe symptomatic patients are getting treatment at KIMS hospital in Hubballi and private hospitals in Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities. KIMS hospital in Hubballi is getting 4-5 new admission of Covid-19 cases in a week.



A senior doctor from KIMS hospital said, one time the hospital had more than 400 active cases and the ICU was full of patients who needed critical care. "The hospital authority was struggling to manage beds for severe patients and to arrange oxygen for the patients. Now there are five patients in ICU, in that only two are on the ventilators," he said.



“Declining cases brought a bit of sigh among the staff at KIMS and now all doctors are concentrating on general patients,” he added.



In the last week, the district has conducted 13,853 tests in that 45 people tested positive for the virus and the positivity rate is 0.32 per cent. District Health Officer Dr Yashwant Madinkar said they are conducting more than 2500 tests every day and the testing numbers will come down during the weekend.



Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said the numbers of tests have been increased and the officials are also levying fines on those who do not wear masks. "We are also stressing on maintaining social distance in public areas. The current trend of declining Covid-19 cases in the state is also being reflected here," he noted.