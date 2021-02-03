STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Need to protect swamp biodiversity: KBB

The Karnataka Biodiversity Board (KBB) on Tuesday submitted a proposal to Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali to protect and declare Hoskote Lake as a bird sanctuary.

Published: 03rd February 2021

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Biodiversity Board (KBB) on Tuesday submitted a proposal to Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali to protect and declare Hoskote Lake as a bird sanctuary. It also proposed that Kondaji lake in Davanagere be declared a bird sanctuary and the 500 hectares of the natural sandalwood reserve, be protected as a wildlife area.  

As part of World Wetlands Day, KBB chairman Ananthhegde Ashisara submitted a proposal to Limbavali to protect water bodies and the biodiversity around them, and allocate funds in the upcoming state budget for their protection. 

In the recommendations, a copy of which is with TNIE, Ashisara said the biodiversity around Mystrica swamps and sacred groves was unique. It spreads across Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Kudremukh foothills, Sharavathi valley and Aghanashini. 

Ashisara said that there were 200 such swamps, which have been documented. “The government should immediately formulate a new project to save them and create a buffer zone. At least 20 swamps are present in Agumbe, including in Katlekanu,” he said.  

The board also sought the creation of a project to protect estuaries and mangroves. The report stated there were many in Aghanashini, Kundapur and the river beds of the Souparnika, of which at least 10 should be included in the project. Ashisara said that many sacred grooves in Malnad, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Shivamogga were under threat and they needed to be protected. Limbavali said that the matter would be given to officials preparing the budget plan for assessment and inclusion.

