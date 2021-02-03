STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman found dead in Karnataka's Mandya district, cops suspect rape and murder

According to sources, the woman was killed by unknown miscreants on Tuesday evening when her husband and son had gone out for work.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 39-year-old woman was murdered after being sexually assaulted at Maddur town in Mandya district, according to police.

The deceased has been identified as Poornima. She was found dead at her residence in VV Nagar of Maddur town. According to sources, the woman was killed by unknown miscreants on Tuesday evening when her husband and son had gone out for work.

“The woman's son, who returned home in the night, found the body lying on a bed with her hands and legs tied to the cot,” the source added.

The family had shifted to the house a year ago as they were building a house at a nearby place. While the victim was doing money lending business, her husband was working as a cook and ran a catering business, the woman.

Following the incident, cops from Maddur police station along with fingerprint experts and dog squad visited the spot.

Mandya SP Parashurama said that it was a suspected case of sexual assault and murder. However, it can be confirmed only after the medical reports are obtained. A team has been formed to nab the culprits," he said.

