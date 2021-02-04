Bus stands lack basic amenities, says report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lack of waste segregation as well as proper toilets, sitting areas and drinking water facilities at many bus stands in Karnataka cause a lot of inconvenience to passengers, reveals a CAG report on public sector undertakings that was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday.According to the report, an audit team inspected 40 of the 153 KSRTC bus stands across the state.

The corporation ran 8,695 buses and handled 30 lakh passengers per day in 2019. “The volume of passengers makes the provision of essential amenities an important aspect of performance of the corporation,” the report noted.

The report also noted that the corporation did not have a system in place to ensure waste segregation. In some places, there are no primary collection of garbage. The condition of toilets at 16 places (40 per cent of the audit sample) were extremely unhygienic and filthy, with no proper waste disposal. At a few bus stations, there was no water supply, the report stated. Also, 63 per cent of the audit sample did not have proper drinking facility.