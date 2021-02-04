DGP (rtd) RP Sharma no more

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: DGP (rtd) R P Sharma, who served as DGP, Police Housing Corporation, and retired on December 31, 2020, passed away after multi-organ failure on Wednesday evening. He was suffering from a terminal illness for the past few years.Sharma, who was allocated Kerala cadre, shifted to Karnataka in the late 1980s. He was married to IAS officer Dr Nagambika Devi. In September 2020, he was hospitalised after suffering a gunshot injury from his own weapon. ENS