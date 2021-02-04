STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kannada literary meet may be postponed as Karnataka govt yet to release funds

The 86th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana is scheduled to be held from February 26 to 28 in Haveri

Published: 04th February 2021 07:41 PM

Kannada Sahitya Parishad president Manu Baligar inspects the site in Haveri where the literary event will be held (Photo | Express)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HAVERI: The Kannada Sahitya Sammelana may be postponed as the state government has not released funds for it. The Kannada Sahitya Parishat, which has taken the responsibility to organise the event, is waiting for the final call of the government on holding the mega literary meet.

The 86th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana is scheduled to be held from February 26 to 28 in Haveri. The parishat and district administration of Haveri have completed ground preparations like finalising the venue, detailed list of events, accommodation facilities for VIPs and guests and more.

Recently, at a meeting in Bengaluru, the parishat selected Prof Doddarange Gowda to preside over the event. The district administration formed committees and chalked out plans.

An officer for the district administration said, with about 20 days left for the literary meet, the state government has not released any funds. Therefore the meet may be postponed for another couple of weeks.

For the event, one lakh people are expected on each day and more than 15,000 guests are expected to take part. The welcome committee is supposed to books hotels and halls to accommodate the guests and VIPs. It has planned to book hotels in Hubballi and Davangere to accommodate VIPs.

“Without funds, booking hotels, giving orders for pandals and food facilities is not possible. The government has been assuring it would release funds, but till date, no budget has been fixed or released for the event. This clearly shows the event will be postponed to March or April,” said an organiser from Haveri.

Manu Baligar, president of KaSaPa, said district in-charge minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is also head of the welcome committee, had assured that funds would be released and they are waiting for it.

“We are waiting for Covid-19 relaxation norms for the event. Once the government gives the nod and releases funds, we will organise the meet as per the schedule,” he said.

