STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Lokayukta directs officials to take immediate steps to prevent illegal mining   

In the order passed on February 3, Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty also directed the police to carry out an independent investigation in all districts on illegal mining.

Published: 04th February 2021 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

mining, illegal mining

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Lokayukta has directed the Mines and Geology Department and Deputy Commissioners of all districts to conduct a thorough investigation into illegal mining operations and take immediate steps to prevent it.

In the order passed on February 3, Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty directed the Additional Director General of Police, Lokayukta, to carry out an independent investigation in all districts on illegal mining.

Referring to the order passed by him recently to conduct a probe into the illegal quarrying at Hunasodu village in Shivamogga district, the Lokayukta extended the scope of investigating the matter in other districts also.

He noted that the Director of Mines and Geology and Deputy Commissioners are required to discharge their obligation and also required through their subordinates to take effective steps to prohibit illegal mining.

"It is needless to point out that the concerned authorities are required to take immediate steps to stop illegal mining operations, including sand mining and stone quarrying, that is being carried out in the Districts by taking immediate appropriate legal action, including filing of criminal cases and steps for recovery of royalty, imposition of penalty in terms of the Act and the Rules governed", the Lokayukta said in the order passed based on the suo motu proceedings.

He also directed the Additional Director General of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta, to instruct the concerned district Superintendent of Police or Deputy Superintendent of Police of Karnataka Lokayukta to get an independent investigation done into illegal mining and submit a report by March 30 -- the next date of the hearing.

"The Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of the state are directed to submit the report in respect of action taken on the matters. It is needless to point out that all the concerned officers/authorities of the respective districts are required to cooperate with the District Administration in the matter of investigation and also with the Lokayukta Police," the Lokayukta added.  

Justice Shetty directed the registry to communicate the copy of this order to all the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts of the state, Director of Mines and Geology, Deputy Directors and senior geologists of all the districts and ADGP, Lokayukta.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Lokayukta Illegal mining
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp