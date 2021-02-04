Karnataka Lokayukta directs officials to take immediate steps to prevent illegal mining   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Lokayukta has directed the Mines and Geology Department and Deputy Commissioners of all districts to conduct a thorough investigation into illegal mining operations and take immediate steps to prevent it.

In the order passed on February 3, Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty directed the Additional Director General of Police, Lokayukta, to carry out an independent investigation in all districts on illegal mining.

Referring to the order passed by him recently to conduct a probe into the illegal quarrying at Hunasodu village in Shivamogga district, the Lokayukta extended the scope of investigating the matter in other districts also.

He noted that the Director of Mines and Geology and Deputy Commissioners are required to discharge their obligation and also required through their subordinates to take effective steps to prohibit illegal mining.

"It is needless to point out that the concerned authorities are required to take immediate steps to stop illegal mining operations, including sand mining and stone quarrying, that is being carried out in the Districts by taking immediate appropriate legal action, including filing of criminal cases and steps for recovery of royalty, imposition of penalty in terms of the Act and the Rules governed", the Lokayukta said in the order passed based on the suo motu proceedings.

He also directed the Additional Director General of Police, Karnataka Lokayukta, to instruct the concerned district Superintendent of Police or Deputy Superintendent of Police of Karnataka Lokayukta to get an independent investigation done into illegal mining and submit a report by March 30 -- the next date of the hearing.

"The Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of the state are directed to submit the report in respect of action taken on the matters. It is needless to point out that all the concerned officers/authorities of the respective districts are required to cooperate with the District Administration in the matter of investigation and also with the Lokayukta Police," the Lokayukta added.

Justice Shetty directed the registry to communicate the copy of this order to all the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts of the state, Director of Mines and Geology, Deputy Directors and senior geologists of all the districts and ADGP, Lokayukta.