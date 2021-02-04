Karnataka to allow 100% occupancy in cinemas for a month

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another U-turn, a day after deciding to allow only 50 per cent occupancy at cinema halls across the State, the Karnataka Government on Wednesday said it will allow theatres to operate with 100 per cent occupancy.

The change of heart came after leading actors and representatives of the Kannada film industry took to social media to oppose the State Government’s decision, which was in contravention of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines allowing full seating capacity at cinema halls from February 1.

After the hue and cry, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar met representatives of the film industry on Wednesday evening and decided to allow 100 per cent capacity, but for four weeks. During this trial phase, it will be seen whether there will be a spike in Covid-19 cases and then the decision will be reviewed.

‘Film buffs must follow protocol’

“Despite the technical advisory committee suggesting otherwise, we have decided to allow 100% occupancy in theatres for four weeks. We have met film industry representatives and heard from them about challenges that stakeholders face. The government does not want to inconvenience any industry,” said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

The new guidelines will be issued on Thursday, he added.“It is a trial, and applicable only for a month. I appeal to theatre owners and movie-goers to adhere to the guidelines,” said Minister for information and Public Relations CC Patil.

Earlier in the day, prominent actors, including Shivarajkumar, Dhananjay K and Dhruva Sarja, took to social media to urge the government to rescind its order. “When private functions, places of worship, public transport, markets, tourist places are allowed to operate normally, Why not MOVIE THEATRES !?” tweeted actor-producer Puneeth.