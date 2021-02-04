Rowdies paraded in Shivamogga city to stop criminal activities

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: In the wake of a spike in criminal activities in the city, Superintendent of Police KM Shantaraju cautioned the rowdies to behave properly or the department would initiate stringent action.

There was an increase in crime rates in the city in the recent past including murder for a trivial issue, chain snatching incidents, minor clashes between the rowdies and movement of the rowdies carrying lethal weapons was observed by the department.

About 156 rowdies fall under the jurisdiction of Doddapete, Rural, Tunga, Kote and Jayanagar police station limits were called to parade before the Superintendent of police on Thursday.

The department has noticed the movement of rowdies carrying lethal weapons in the city and congregating at different points like canteens and other such 'addas' in the city. Hereafter carrying even a small blade with them would prove very costly, and their bail will be cancelled, the officer added.