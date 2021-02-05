Hiring ‘disparity’ in BMRCL, Sringeri gangrape rock Council

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannadiga workers were being harassed in BMRCL and there was disparity in the hiring process, MLC Kantharaj alleged in the Legislative Council on Thursday.He said that 21 of 22 key BMRCL posts were held by people from other states, mostly Tamil Nadu. “Many Kannadigas have been sacked for no reason. Even the staff issuing tokens are from other states. Kannadiga passengers who don’t know Hindi or English or facing trouble due to this,” he said, demanding that the government come up with a rule that at least 60% of the employees should be from Karnataka.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that permanent posts are being filled up through a proper examination and as it is a project, there is no provision to hire many workers on a permanent basis. “I will instruct the BMRCL MD to look into the matter,” he said.Congress MLC BK Hariprasad raised concerns that the solid waste management in Bengaluru was in the clutches of the mafia. Replying, Bommai said that the BBMP had called for tenders ward-wise for solid waste management to free the system from the mafia.

Sringeri gang rape

The alleged gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl in Sringeri rocked the Council on Thursday.Congress Chief Whip M Narayanaswamy raised the issue during the discussions of matter of public importance and said the prime accused was a Sangh Parivar member, while accused number two was a BJP Yuva Morcha member. This led to a heated argument between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress party.Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “... I should continue to ensure proper investigation and punishment to the culprits. The government will give the survivor a government job when she attains majority.”

