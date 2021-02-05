STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hiring ‘disparity’ in BMRCL, Sringeri gangrape rock Council

Kannadiga workers were being harassed in BMRCL and there was disparity in the hiring process, MLC Kantharaj alleged in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Published: 05th February 2021 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannadiga workers were being harassed in BMRCL and there was disparity in the hiring process, MLC Kantharaj alleged in the Legislative Council on Thursday.He said that 21 of 22 key BMRCL posts were held by people from other states, mostly Tamil Nadu. “Many Kannadigas have been sacked for no reason. Even the staff issuing tokens are from other states. Kannadiga passengers who don’t know Hindi or English or facing trouble due to this,” he said, demanding that the government come up with a rule that at least 60% of the employees should be from Karnataka.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that permanent posts are being filled up through a proper examination and as it is a project, there is no provision to hire many workers on a permanent basis. “I will instruct the BMRCL MD to look into the matter,” he said.Congress MLC BK Hariprasad raised concerns that the solid waste management in Bengaluru was in the clutches of the mafia. Replying, Bommai said that the BBMP had called for tenders ward-wise for solid waste management to free the system from the mafia.

Sringeri gang rape
The alleged gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl in Sringeri rocked the Council on Thursday.Congress Chief Whip M Narayanaswamy raised the issue during the discussions of matter of public importance and said the prime accused was a Sangh Parivar member, while accused number two was a BJP Yuva Morcha member. This led to a heated argument between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress party.Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “... I should continue to ensure proper investigation and punishment to the culprits. The government will give the survivor a government job when she attains majority.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMRCL gangrape Sringeri
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp