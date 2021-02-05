STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka postpones Sahitya Sammelana citing lack of preparedness

State Minister Arvind Limbaval said a huge number of people are expected to take part in the meet where maintaining the Covid-19 norms may not be possible.

Published: 05th February 2021 09:31 PM

Kannada and Culture Minister Arvind Limbavali (Photo | Twitter/ArvindLBJP)

By Arunkumar Huralimath 
Express News Service

HUBBALI: The Karnataka government has postponed 86th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, which was scheduled to be held from February 26 to 28 at Haveri. This was confirmed by the Kannada and Culture Minister Arvind Limbavali in Bengaluru on Friday.

In a meeting held at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Limbavali said preparations for the literary meet at Haveri have not been completed. A huge number of people are expected to take part in the meet where maintaining the Covid-19 norms may not be possible.

"It is expected that the new Covid-19 norms may be released by the Union government during February end after which a meeting will be called to discuss the next date of Sammenala," the minister said.

The meeting was also attended by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Agriculture Minister BC Patil, Horticulture Minister R Shankar, and Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Manu Baligar.

However, literature lovers in Haveri and other parts of the state expressed displeasure with the government's decision of postponing the mega event. Ka Sa Pa president Manu Baligar said they are ready to organise the event once the government finalises the date.

Groundworks to organise the event have been completed in Haveri, but the district administration was waiting for funds to organise the event. Due to the delay of the release of the funds, it was expected that the government was in favour of postponing the event.

