‘Rich’ forest dept confused over fund usage

BENGALURU: For the first time, the Karnataka government has received a lion’s share – Rs 1,350 crore -- in the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (Campa) funds this year for forest management. But there seems to be some confusion on how to utilise the enor-mous funds.The state’s share this year is much higher than what the forest department would get for management of all tiger reserves, reserve forests, wildlife sanctuaries and other forests in the state.

Normally the state would get a share of around Rs 80-100 crore. Last year, the forest department had received Rs 269 crore, because of the list of works they had quoted to be undertaken. The Centre had released Rs 48,000 crore to all the states as their share for forest conservation this year.Experts and serving forest officials point out that the amount is enormous and the department officials are confused on how to utilise the funds.

“Instead of indulging in civil works and commercial activities inside tiger reserves like the recent road creation in Kali Tiger Reserve or using earthmovers inside Turahalli forests, the forest department should work towards tribal resettlement, as they are willing to come out of forests and on forest protection,” an expert working closely with the department said.

Serving forest officials said that it was high time the higher ups in the department introspected on what was required and what was not. Works like providing ration, clothes etc to forest guards can be done in Rs 4-5 crore. They should instead work on paying the wages of the guards and those in anti-poaching camps who are still waiting for it, said an official.

Puneet Pathak, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Campa, told TNIE that the state’s share of Campa fund cannot be utilised all in one go. He said the National Campa Fund Board’s approval is required before spending.

“It can be utilised only for works like afforestation, wildlife, protection etc and not for permanent establishment projects. In fact, last year, the department’s proposal to utilise a portion of Rs 296 crore for rail barricades to manage man-elephant conflict was turned down by the Campa Fund Board. So now the list of works will be prepared and the money will be used wisely,” he added.