Sandalwood drug case: Aditya Alva granted bail despite CCB objection

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A week after Ragini Dwivedi walked out from the jail in the drug case, the special NDPS court on Friday granted bail to Aditya Alva and four others.

A senior police officer from CCB said that Aditya Alva, Verena Khanna, Ravi Shankar, Rahul Thonse and Aditya Agarwala have been granted bail from the court even though CCB filed an objection to challenge the bail but in vain. Aditya Alva, in-la of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberai was on the run after his house was raided on September last year and he was arrested on January 13 from a resort in the outskirts of Chennai where he was hiding.

The court earlier had also granted bail to Niyaz Mohamed, Vaibhav Jain and Vinay Kumar while A1 accused in the case, Shivprakash Chippi was also on the run and was never arrested but managed to get bail from Supreme Court.

The CCB now have almost completed the investigation and would file charge sheet soon, a police officer said.