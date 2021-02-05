SC Collegium decides to elevate senior advocate, two judicial officers as Karnataka HC judges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for elevation of a senior advocate and two judicial officers as judges of the Karnataka High Court.

The senior advocate is Aditya Sondhi and the two judicial officers are Rajendra Badamikar and Khazi Jayabunnisa Mohiuddin. Badamikar is currently serving as Registrar General of the High Court.

The Collegium approved the proposal in the meeting held on February 4. In the Karnataka High Court, the working strength of judges is 46, as against the sanctioned strength of 62.