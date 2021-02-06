STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Activists stage roadblock in Kalaburagi in support of farmers' protests

Though the agitators were not in large numbers, police made precautionary arrangements like putting barricades all along the circle

Published: 06th February 2021 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Activists staging a road block in Kalaburagi on Saturday (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Activists of Samyukta Horata – Karnataka (Kalaburagi) commenced a roadblock (Chakkajam) at Ram Mandir Circle where four highways pass from 11.00 am on Saturday.

Revolutionary songs and songs hailing the farmers' movement were sung during the agitation. Leaders including former MLA B R Patil, Shoukat Ali Alur, H V Divakar, Allamaprabhu Patil and Neela K addressed the activists and condemned the attitude of the Union government in trying to weaken the movement of the farmers. They announced that the farmers would not withdraw the agitation till their demands of repealing the three farm laws and withdrawing the cases against farmers were met.

Though the agitators were not in large numbers, police made precautionary arrangements like putting barricades all along the circle, not allowing any vehicles to pass through the place and not allowing the agitators to cross the barricades.

Movement of buses was withdrawn for four hours from 11.00 am to 3.00 pm. There was a huge presence of police at the site of the agitation. No untoward incidents were reported from any part of the district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Kalaburagi Farmers' protests
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp