Activists stage roadblock in Kalaburagi in support of farmers' protests

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Activists of Samyukta Horata – Karnataka (Kalaburagi) commenced a roadblock (Chakkajam) at Ram Mandir Circle where four highways pass from 11.00 am on Saturday.

Revolutionary songs and songs hailing the farmers' movement were sung during the agitation. Leaders including former MLA B R Patil, Shoukat Ali Alur, H V Divakar, Allamaprabhu Patil and Neela K addressed the activists and condemned the attitude of the Union government in trying to weaken the movement of the farmers. They announced that the farmers would not withdraw the agitation till their demands of repealing the three farm laws and withdrawing the cases against farmers were met.

Though the agitators were not in large numbers, police made precautionary arrangements like putting barricades all along the circle, not allowing any vehicles to pass through the place and not allowing the agitators to cross the barricades.

Movement of buses was withdrawn for four hours from 11.00 am to 3.00 pm. There was a huge presence of police at the site of the agitation. No untoward incidents were reported from any part of the district.