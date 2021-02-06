Can state cancel tender when court monitoring it: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Can the State Government cancel the tender called to procure hi-tech ambulances without bringing it to the notice of the court when it was monitoring the tendering process? A division bench of the high court, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, questioned the State Government why Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar cancelled a tender of Rs 1,800 crore.

The court allowed more time to the counsel of the petitioner, Bharat Punaruthana Trust, to amend the public interest litigation petition to include the minister as a party. The court said that the affidavit filed by the Joint Secretary of the department holds all the factual aspects and the State Government should explain these issues. The court said that there is not a single opinion on record to support the minister’s claim that the order to cancel the tender was taken after obtaining the opinion of experts.

It was also not placed on record in which forum the matter was discussed before passing the order. The names of experts too were not revealed, it said. The department joint secretary filed an affidavit, saying there are no written opinions of experts. It appears from the government order, the court said, that the minister was not aware of the court monitoring the tender process. To enable the petitioner to amend the petition to implead the minister as party, the matter was adjourned to February 25, 2021.