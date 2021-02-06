STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Can state cancel tender when court monitoring it: Karnataka HC

Asks why Health Minister junked a tender worth `1,800 cr to procure ambulances 

Published: 06th February 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Can the State Government cancel the tender called to procure hi-tech ambulances without bringing it to the notice of the court when it was monitoring the tendering process? A division bench of the high court, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, questioned the State Government why Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar cancelled a tender of Rs 1,800 crore.

The court allowed more time to the counsel of the petitioner, Bharat Punaruthana Trust, to amend the public interest litigation petition to include the minister as a party. The court said that the affidavit filed by the Joint Secretary of the department holds all the factual aspects and the State Government should explain these issues. The court said that there is not a single opinion on record to support the minister’s claim that the order to cancel the tender was taken after obtaining the opinion of experts. 

It was also not placed on record in which forum the matter was discussed before passing the order. The names of experts too were not revealed, it said.  The department joint secretary filed an affidavit, saying there are no written opinions of experts. It appears from the government order, the court said, that the minister was not aware of the court monitoring the tender process. To enable the petitioner to amend the petition to implead the minister as party, the matter was adjourned to February 25, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp