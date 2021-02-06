STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM has given word on quota: Seer 

While the context of the CM’s statement is not known, he has assured the community, the seer said.

Published: 06th February 2021 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA:  Vachanananda Swami of the Panchamasali Gurupeet, Harihar, said he is confident of getting  2A reservation status for the community, and the government delegation sent by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had assured him of it.He told TNIE from Hiriyur that Yediyurappa’s statement in the assembly had given him much anguish. Yediyurappa had said the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission would be asked to do a comprehensive study of the economic, social, educational and employment aspects of the community. However, the delegation of ministers and MLAs that had come from Bengaluru had given him a positive response on 2A reservation status, he said. 

While the context of the CM’s statement is not known, he has assured the community, the seer said. This was seconded by the delegation, which said that Yediyurappa had assured the seer of 2A reservation and informed them to hold discussions with Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Basavaraj Bommai and take a delegation to the Centre.

“The struggle for reservation is for poor Panchamasali people who do petty jobs. We want to bring them into the mainstream of society and will not drop our demand till our padayatra reaches Bengaluru,” Vachanananda Swami said.The walk, which began at Kudalasangama, crossed nearly 500 km as it entered Tumakuru district on Friday evening.

Seer criticises BSY 

Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swamy of Panchamasali Gurupeet, who is taking part in the walkathon, said that CM Yediyurappa should take a decision instead of passing on the responsibility to the Centre.
“He is the CM because of the support of the Panchamasali community, which is standing strongly behind the BJP and Yediyurappa. He cannot change his opinions constantly,” he told the media.The swami also urged the BJP high command to replace Yediyurappa as he had failed to stand by his word. Yediyurappa should either resign immediately or the BJP high command should replace him, he said.

Yediyurappa advises patience

Bengaluru: Even as friendly fire from the Panchamsali seer threatened to singe him, CM Yediyurappa reacted cautiously. In an open letter, he reminded the community that his government had brought them under the ‘3B’ tag, and said that inclusion into 2-A would involve a discussion with MPs as the issue would have to go before the central leadership. He said he had forwarded the reservation proposal to the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, which would study it and give feedback. Lingayat Panchamsali ministers Murugesh Nirani and C C Patil had met the protesters in Chitradurga on Thursday.

