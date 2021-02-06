Cong walks out over fund diversion

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition Congress staged a walk out in the Legislative Assembly over the alleged misuse of funds from the Special Component Plan and the Tribal Sub-Plan. Congress MLAs complained that the funds were diverted to other departments. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa proposed that a special discussion on this be held during the next budget session.

Deputy CM Govind Karjol said that the BJP government had spent the highest for the welfare of SC and ST communities. This lead to a ruckus in the Assembly, and eventually, Congress members walked out.