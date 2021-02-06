STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mayor polls: Devangere Congress says BJP manipulating voters' list

Leader of opposition in the Davangere City Corporation A Nagaraj on Friday expressed anguish over the BJP for manipulation of the voters' list.

Published: 06th February 2021 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag, Congress Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEVANGERE: Leader of opposition in the Davangere City Corporation A Nagaraj on Friday expressed anguish over the BJP for manipulation of the voters' list drafted for the election to the post of mayor and deputy mayor.

Addressing a press conference in the city, he alleged that several non-resident MLC's have got their names enrolled in the Davangere voters' list just to ensure that BJP nominees become mayor and deputy mayor through the backdoor. He further said that minister R Shankar has got his vote enrolled in Ranebennur and voted in recently held elections there, for which his party has got documentary proof provided by Tahsildar.

"The BJP is stating that R Shankar's name is enrolled online in the Davangere voters list. However there are no records pertaining to the inclusion of Shankar's name for which we have got documentary evidence", he said.

"A minister having his names enrolled at two constituencies is an offence and we will ensure that Shankar loses his MLC membership along with his minister's post. We will be fighting a case in the High Court in case he comes to vote'', he said.

Congress also staged a dharna in front of Davangere corporation when they came to know that the names of the non-resident MLCs R Shankar, Chidananda Gowda were found in the voters' list . It can be recalled that during polls too, BJP had included the names of MLCs Tejaswini Ramesh, N Ravikumar, YA Narayanaswamy and others by giving them local addresses that allowed them to vote in the Mayor elections, which was questioned in the Karnataka High Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp