Police summon lawyer for attacking Bhagawan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Halasuru Gate police on Friday issued notice to advocate Meera Raghavendra to appear for questioning, in connection to the ink attack on writer Prof K S Bhagawan on the premises of a court in Bengaluru on Thursday. Two months earlier, Meera had filed a petition against Bhagawan, alleging he had hurt the sentiments of Hindus through his comments during a press conference. Following this, the court had issued summons.

On Thursday, Bhagawan was granted bail by the court. As he made his way outside, the advocate smeared ink on his face, and also posted a video of it on her social media account. Soon after, police registered a case against Meera for assault and criminal intimidation in attacking Bhagawan with ink.

Apart from filing a case, Bhagawan also approached the advocates’ association seeking disciplinary action against Meera. Meanwhile, she claimed, “I have not received any notice from the police yet. I will cooperate in the investigation. I have received support from many people.”