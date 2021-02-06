Sandalwood drugs case: Aditya Alva, 4 others get bail

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A week after actor Ragini Dwivedi walked out of the jail in the Sandalwood drugs case, the special NDPS court on Friday granted bail to Aditya Alva and four others. An officer from the CCB said Alva, Viren Khanna, Ravi Shankar, Rahul Thonse and Aditya Agarwal have been granted bail from the court, even though the CCB had filed an objection to challenge the bail petition, but in vain. Alva was on the run after his house was raided in September last year. He was arrested on January 13 from a resort on the outskirts of Chennai.