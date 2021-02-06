STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.47 crore seized in Davangere

The cash was being transported in the Kalaburgi registered car when stopped by the Azad Nagar police.

Published: 06th February 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

money, currency, economy

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

DEVANGERE: The district police on Friday seized Rs 1.47 crore unaccounted cash near Aralimara circle on KR Road in the city.

The cash was being transported in the Kalaburgi registered car when stopped by the Azad Nagar police who found no documents for the cash and confiscated it along with the vehicle. Three people Mahesh (25), Beeralinga (23) and Srikanth (26) have been arrested and an investigation is going on.

According to police, the cash belonged to Sreepal Jain -- a resident of Kalaburgi. Police have decided to handover the cash to Income Tax officials for investigation. Azad Nagar police station ASI Jagannath, police constable Anjaneya, Ravi, Rudresh Gudigeri and others were involved in the seizure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Police unaccounted cash
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp