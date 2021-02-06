Unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.47 crore seized in Davangere

By Express News Service

DEVANGERE: The district police on Friday seized Rs 1.47 crore unaccounted cash near Aralimara circle on KR Road in the city.

The cash was being transported in the Kalaburgi registered car when stopped by the Azad Nagar police who found no documents for the cash and confiscated it along with the vehicle. Three people Mahesh (25), Beeralinga (23) and Srikanth (26) have been arrested and an investigation is going on.

According to police, the cash belonged to Sreepal Jain -- a resident of Kalaburgi. Police have decided to handover the cash to Income Tax officials for investigation. Azad Nagar police station ASI Jagannath, police constable Anjaneya, Ravi, Rudresh Gudigeri and others were involved in the seizure.