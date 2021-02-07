STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid taught big lessons, healthcare delivery poised to undergo change: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ramnath Kovind was talking at the 23rd annual convocation ceremony of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences.

Published: 07th February 2021 07:49 PM

President Ramnath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo)

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo a change at all stages — prevention, diagnosis and treatment — said President Ramnath Kovind on Sunday. He was addressing the 23rd annual convocation ceremony of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences. The President said that no single entity in the healthcare sector can deliver results and achieve outcomes.

The evolution of the sector calls for active involvement and participation of all stakeholders and the use of innovation to bridge intent and execution, he added. The pandemic, he said, has taught us to be better prepared for unforeseen public health crises. In the post-Covid phase, the world will have to pay more attention to public healthcare, he said.

“With the pandemic cutting across class and geography, it has taught the world that one cannot be safe if others are at risk. It is a lesson in universal brotherhood,” the President said. He said he was glad to learn that the University had trained over 2 lakh healthcare professionals, from doctors and nurses to administrators and hospital facility providers, to better respond to the outbreak.

Presenting gold medals and cash prizes to the top 16 students from affiliated colleges, the President pointed out that 8 out of the 12 gold medals that he awarded at the event were won by “our daughters”. “I am told that out of the 111 gold medal winners of this convocation, 87 are our daughters.  This is almost 80 per cent and is a tremendous achievement. I am happy that women are leading our country into the future in all fields including medical sciences,” he added.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar conferred the Doctor of Science Honori Causa upon Dr Alangar Sathyaranjandas Hegde, neurosurgeon. Dr S Sacchidanand , Vice Chancellor of RGUHS, said that the institute had proposed to earmark a corpus of Rs 100 crore for research activities. As many as 33,629 students were awarded degrees and prizes.  The overall pass percentage of all faculties is 82 per cent at the institute.

