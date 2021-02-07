High command will take action against Yatnal: Katee

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: MLA Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal has not engaged in any anti-party activities, and is merely trying to get his concerns addressed, State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel told media on Thursday.

Yatnal’s statements have been brought to the attention of the disciplinary committee of the party and the high command will take an appropriate decision after considering all issues as Yatnal is a senior party leader, Kateel said.

Yatnal is not just vocal in his statements against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, he is also spearheading the demanding for 2A and OBC status for the Panchamasali community. Kateel said that the CM has sought a report from the backward classes commission on provision of reservation for certain communities.

Politicians who have lost relevance have joined the farmers’ protest and have given the protest a political colour. Even though the government has asked them to end the struggle several times, the have are not ready to accept the government’s proposals. “This is unacceptable,” Kateel said.