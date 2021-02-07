IPS officer takes on IFS officer husband, family

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A 34-year-old IPS officer Vartika Katiyar has filed a dowry harassment complaint against her husband and his family. Katiyar, who is currently serving as a superintendent in the state police headquarters, alleged in the complaint that her husband Niteen Subhash Yeola, an IFS officer serving in Delhi and his family, harassed her for dowry and also physically tortured her.

Cubbon Park police registered a case on January 2 and mentioned the names of seven accused, including Yeola as accused number 1. She added that the couple was married in 2011 in Maharashtra and the expenses of the engagement and wedding were borne by her parents.

“Yeola and his family members had demanded gold ornaments. After the wedding, the family allegedly started abusing and mentally torturing her. After three months of their marriage, they demanded money from her again and threatened to file a divorce, if she fails to give Rs 3 lakh. She transferred the amount to his bank account,” police said.

Police added that in 2012, Yeola went to Katiyar’s grandmother’s house in Uttar Pradesh and borrowed Rs 5 lakh. “When she learnt this, she asked him to return the money but the bank cheque bounced. She also alleged that Yeola was addicted to alcohol and smoking and when she requested him to quit, he started harassing her.”

In 2016, the couple had gone to Colombo and he had hit her with a marble box, due to which her hand was fractured, causing her trauma. Yeola and his family had demanded Rs 35 lakh as dowry to purchase a house in her name many times.