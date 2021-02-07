STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

IPS officer takes on IFS officer husband, family

A 34-year-old IPS officer Vartika Katiyar has filed a dowry harassment complaint against her husband and his family. 

Published: 07th February 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Broken marriage, dowry harassement, violence against women

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A 34-year-old IPS officer Vartika Katiyar has filed a dowry harassment complaint against her husband and his family. Katiyar, who is currently serving as a superintendent in the state police headquarters, alleged in the complaint that her husband Niteen Subhash Yeola, an IFS officer serving in Delhi and his family, harassed her for dowry and also physically tortured her.

Cubbon Park police registered a case on January 2 and mentioned the names of seven accused, including Yeola as accused number 1. She added that the couple was married in 2011 in Maharashtra and the expenses of the engagement and wedding were borne by her parents. 

“Yeola and his family members had demanded gold ornaments. After the wedding, the family allegedly started abusing and mentally torturing her. After three months of their marriage, they demanded money from her again and threatened to file a divorce, if she fails to give Rs 3 lakh. She transferred the amount to his bank account,” police said.

Police added that in 2012, Yeola went to Katiyar’s grandmother’s house in Uttar Pradesh and borrowed Rs 5 lakh. “When she learnt this, she asked  him to return the money but the bank cheque bounced. She also alleged that Yeola was addicted to alcohol and smoking and when she requested him to quit, he started harassing her.” 

In 2016, the couple had gone to Colombo and he had hit her with a marble box, due to which her hand was fractured, causing her trauma. Yeola and his family had demanded Rs 35 lakh as dowry to purchase a house in her name many times. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dowry harassment IPS officer Karnataka
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp