STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Phase-2 of vaccination to kick off on Monday 

During a meeting with all the departments involved in the programme on Saturday here, modalities were discussed.

Published: 07th February 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

Image for represenational purpose only (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The second phase of the vaccination programme for frontline workers will commence 
in district on Monday, said District Health Officer Dr Rajashekhar Mali on Saturday. Dr Rajashekhar said that in all, 9,579 frontline workers (including 3,772 police personnel, 2,163 revenue employees and 1,544 Municipal workers) have registered on the COWIN portal.

During a meeting with all the departments involved in the programme on Saturday here, modalities were discussed. “As of now, there is no shortage of vaccination and syringes. We expect a sufficient number of doses and syringes within a few days,” 

Dr Rajashekhar said. To start with, a Class 4 employee will be vaccinated on Monday and later, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Vasireddy Vijaya Jyothsna will be vaccinated. The DC is taking the vaccine on the first day to encourage other frontline workers to get vaccinated as well. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp