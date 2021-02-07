Phase-2 of vaccination to kick off on Monday 

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The second phase of the vaccination programme for frontline workers will commence

in district on Monday, said District Health Officer Dr Rajashekhar Mali on Saturday. Dr Rajashekhar said that in all, 9,579 frontline workers (including 3,772 police personnel, 2,163 revenue employees and 1,544 Municipal workers) have registered on the COWIN portal.

During a meeting with all the departments involved in the programme on Saturday here, modalities were discussed. “As of now, there is no shortage of vaccination and syringes. We expect a sufficient number of doses and syringes within a few days,”

Dr Rajashekhar said. To start with, a Class 4 employee will be vaccinated on Monday and later, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Vasireddy Vijaya Jyothsna will be vaccinated. The DC is taking the vaccine on the first day to encourage other frontline workers to get vaccinated as well.