STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Shivamogga blast: Explosives supplier held in Mumbai, says SP

“The explosives supplier P Sriramulu (68) of Anantapur and his son P Manjunatha Sai (36) were arrested in Mumbai on Friday.

Published: 07th February 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of the site blast near a quarry at Hunasodu in Shivamogga

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Police have arrested four more people in connection with the Hunasodu blast, including the explosives supplier from Andhra Pradesh and his son, said Shivamogga SP K M Shantharaju.   
Revealing this to reporters, Shantharaju said, “The explosives supplier P Sriramulu (68) of Anantapur and his son P Manjunatha Sai (36) were arrested in Mumbai on Friday.

Two others — land crusher owner Shankaragowda Kulkarni (76) and his son Avinash Kulkarni (43) — were also arrested.” The SP said six teams were constituted to investigate the matter and a team lead by Inspector Deepak of Tunga Nagar  police station and CPI Marulasiddappa of Sorab police station went to Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh.

The team found that Sriramulu had permission to stock explosives at Rayadurga in Andhra Pradesh, but the explosives sent to Shivamogga were transported in an unpermitted vehicle. A case was filed in this regard at Gummataghatta police station for illegal stock of explosives and the same explosives were recovered by the concerned police.

Another team led by Inspector Abhayprakash Somnal and CPI Sanjiv Kumar went to Anantapur, Rayadurga and later  to Hyderabad after getting confirmation about the presence of Sriramulu and Manjunath there. 

Answering a question, SP said it has become very difficult to trace the body that was blown into pieces. However, the DNA of 52 persons were taken and samples have been sent to FSL, Bengaluru. He said, as it was difficult to identify the body, all the 10 pieces of the body were cremated separately. He said the whereabouts of other 3-4 persons missing since the day of the blast are yet to be ascertained.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivamogga blast
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp