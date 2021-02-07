Student falls while dodging pothole, run over by truck in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A 19-year-old medical student of a private college died after she tried to avoid a pothole on Lingarajpuram Main Road on Saturday. She was riding a scooter and fell on the road while trying to dodge a pothole. Soon after, a speeding truck which was behind her, ran over her, killing her on the spot. Police are yet to file a case against BBMP authorities for the apathy.

The deceased Tasdeeq Bushra, was a resident of Lingarajpuram. She was a first year student in Bengaluru Medical College. A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 11.45 pm while she was on her way to college.

Passersby who witnessed the incident blamed BBMP for not fixing the road and alerted Pulakeshinagar traffic police. The police arrested Palani, the truck driver, for reckless driving and further investigations are on. “The girl’s father Syed Mushtak Ahmed filed a case and based on the complaint.

We also decided to book concerned officers of BBMP to take action and Ahmed owns a business. The road is in a very bad condition and the senior officer conducted spot mahazar. The body was handed over to the parents after postmortem was conducted in Bowring hospital,” police said.