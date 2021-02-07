Withdraw order on caste certificate, says Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has urged the state government to withdraw its order directing district-level officials to take report from Vigilance Cell of Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement before issuing caste verification certificates to candidates from some Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes selected for government jobs.

In a letter to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah, who is also the Opposition Leader in the Assembly, said the order targets SC/ST candidates. The Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (Vigilance Cell) has not been able to handle number of cases pending before it since many years and now getting the report from such an agency for giving the certificates will delay the process, Siddaramaiah said. The order is unscientific and the government must withdraw it immediately, he added.

The order issued by the state government on January 16 states that issuance of caste verification certificate should not be a casual exercise and scrutiny committee must take assistance of vigilance cell to ensure that non-entitled persons do not get benefited at the cost of entitled persons.