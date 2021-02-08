STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

'Cops patrolling on foot will curb crimes better'

The system was stopped a few years ago in preference for two-wheeler Cheetah and four-wheeler Hoysala patrols. 

Published: 08th February 2021 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Policemen on foot patrols instill fear among crininals targeting lone walkers at night, feel experts.

Policemen on foot patrols instill fear among crininals targeting lone walkers at night, feel experts. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To protect lone pedestrians and riders from mugging and other attacks in the dead of night, security experts have suggested that police foot patrolling be restarted across the city, alongside motorised patrolling which has been in vogue over the last few years.

The suggestion comes at a time when many have lost jobs amid the Covid pandemic, and there is an understanding that a degree of desperation among the youth who have been laid off could have led to a rise in crime, and that the police need to be better prepared to prevent it by improving methods of on-ground patrolling.

In police foot patrol, the constabulary kept vigil in their respective areas in pairs, with one of them carrying a rifle. The system was stopped a few years ago in preference for two-wheeler Cheetah and four-wheeler Hoysala patrols. 

Foot patrolling which was the trend in the 1980s and 90s in Bengaluru had become quite popular among citizens as the presence of the police provided a higher degree of security to them. In many cases, the citizens offered food and water to the patrolling policemen and a sense of bonding had emerged between the constabulary and the citizens, according to several residents familiar with the patrolling then.

Sangram Singh, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, told The New Indian Express, “Robberies and thieveries, besides petty crimes and chain-snatching, increase in the absence of foot patrolling. Patrolling has become sophisticated and miscreants have no fear of committing any type of crime.”

Singh said foot patrolling could help control crimes. Many policemen involved in Cheetah and Hoysala patrols tend to waste time while patrolling, he pointed out.

“An ASI and a constable have to be deployed for foot patrolling every day instead of going on bikes. The police commissioner has to consider this very important and introduce it again,” he said. 

Experts said that foot patrolling needs to be reintroduced especially in areas with higher residential presence, like Jalahalli, Rajajinagar or Malleswaram, which tend to attract more criminals because of higher mobility of the vulnerable population on roads — especially women and elders.

“Foot patrolling drills in some level of fear and deterrence among criminals targeting lone walkers at night,” a senior police official said.

​BB Ashok Kumar, a retired ACP, felt, “Miscreants get easily alerted when policemen on Hoysala or Cheetah patrol move around with siren. There is a higher chance of them escaping on hearing sirens or hooters.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Bengaluru Police
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Uttarakhand: 10 bodies recovered, over 150 missing after glacier burst triggers flood
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp