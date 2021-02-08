In two panchayats of Karnataka, women are presidents where their husbands work as peons 

Arunkumar Huralimath and Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HAVERI/BALLARI: Here are the husbands behind the success of their wives. In two separate Gram Panchayats of neighbouring Haveri and Ballari districts, wives elected as president of the Panchayats and husbands work as peons and both are happy with their works.

In Baichavalli village of Hangal taluk in Haveri district, Basavaraj has been working as a peon for the last 23 years. In the GP elections held in December 2020, his wife Gangamalamma was recently elected as president of the Panchayat.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Basavaraj said that the villagers forced him to convince his wife Gangamalamma to contest the GP polls. Both are happy to work in the same place. He goes before her to open and clean the office. During office meetings, he serves tea to all members and office staff including his president wife.

Gangamalamma said both do their work in Panchayat and lead a happy life in their house. “Believing in me, people elected me and made me their president, I will work for the development of the village with my husband’s support,” she added.

In Ballari, Fakirappa has also been employed as the peon for the last 20 years in Hirehegdal village of Kudligi taluk. His wife, Ashwini, was elected in GP polls with 212 votes and has got the chance to serve the villagers as president of the Panchayat. “I am lucky to be elected as president of the panchayat. I will work for the welfare and development of the villagers. My family members are happy for me and my husband supports me in my new job.”

Fakirappa is happy to see his wife as the first citizen of the village.