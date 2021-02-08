STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists tear Tamil banners near resort where VK Sasikala stays

The incident led to tension for a while in the locality before Sasikala's followers came forward to remove the torn banners.

Published: 08th February 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike KRV activists

Image of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists used for representational purpose. (File Photo | Jithendra M, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Tamil flexes and banners that were put to welcome expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala near a resort at Nandi Hills where were torn by the activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada organisation, on Sunday night. 

Sasikala, who was released on January 27 after serving a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case was discharged from Victoria Hospital on January 31. After COVID-19 recovery, she is on a week-long stay at Prestige Golfshire resort near Nandi Hills and will be leaving to Chennai on Monday.

Elated by her release and return to Tamil Nadu, Sasikala's supporters had put up several flexes and banners in Tamil near the resort. Several activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike went to the resort and tore the Tamil flexes and banners. The incident led to tension for a while in the locality before Sasikala's followers came forward to remove the torn banners.

Meanwhile, the supporters of the close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa are turning up in large numbers near the resort. They came in cars, vans and other vehicles, and have camped near the resort to welcome their leader. The numbers are expected to swell by Monday morning and it could turn out to be a display of strength for Sasikala, whose return is expected to change waves in Tamil Nadu politics.

